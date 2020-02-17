Chekhov’s Three Sisters re-worked with black cast

When Anton Chekhov wrote his play Three Sisters it was set amid tensions in Russia in the early 1900s.

Now in a revolutionary move, the National Theatre in London is staging a production that puts the three sisters in 1960s Nigeria – with a civil war that led to the deaths of a million people raging.

The writer of this latest reworking says its an exploration of divisions within families and within countries which has echoes for today’s Britain.

I spoke to him and the actors who play the three sisters.