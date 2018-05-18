Charles to walk Meghan down aisle

Anyone who’d hoped to see an African-American woman walk a royal bride down the aisle of an ancient English church with the world watching was disappointed today. It may have been Meghan Markle’s mother’s own reluctance, or perhaps it was one step too far from protocol and tradition for Palace officials. We’ll probably never know. What we are sure of is that those gathering for tomorrow’s spectacle aren’t letting their excitement be doused by worries over the symbolism of who’s got the role instead.