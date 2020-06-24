Charities say disease research could be ‘devastated’ by effects of pandemic

Another 154 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK – a reminder that the virus is very much still with us despite the lockdown being eased.

With the focus on getting the economy up and running, there has been a warning that medical research could be “devastated” by the pandemic’s economic effects.

Leading charities say a generation of research into some of the world’s deadliest diseases could be lost.

With charity shops closed and large fundraising events cancelled – vital research into cancers and heart conditions will be slashed by a half.