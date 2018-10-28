Channel 4 News
28 Oct 2018

Chancellor says budget only applies if Brexit deal happens

Economics Correspondent

The Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the announcements in tomorrow’s budget will only apply if there’s a Brexit deal.

Failure to secure agreement with the EU would demand a “different response”, he said, but he promised there are reserves available if that happens.

There’s to be more money for social care and £30bn investment for roads. But that cash won’t be there for another two years – a case of “traffic jam tomorrow” perhaps.