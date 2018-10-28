Chancellor says budget only applies if Brexit deal happens

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the announcements in tomorrow’s budget will only apply if there’s a Brexit deal.
Failure to secure agreement with the EU would demand a “different response”, he said, but he promised there are reserves available if that happens.
There’s to be more money for social care and £30bn investment for roads. But that cash won’t be there for another two years – a case of “traffic jam tomorrow” perhaps.