Chancellor Rishi Sunak urged by senior Tories not to raise taxes in budget

Senior Conservatives, including the former Prime Minister David Cameron, are urging Rishi Sunak not to put up taxes in his Budget next week.

It follows rumours that the chancellor is thinking of putting up corporation tax to start mending the hole in the public finances caused by the pandemic.

Tonight, we reveal an opinion poll that suggests many voters, including Tory supporters, are ready to accept some tax rises. So are Boris Johnson’s Conservatives still the party of low tax and the small state?