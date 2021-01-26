Channel 4 News
Contains distressing content.
26 Jan 2021

CCTV footage of hours leading up to man’s death shown in public for first time

Warning: some people might find the footage in this report disturbing.

CCTV footage of the hours leading up to death of a man in police custody has been shown in public for the first time in seven years – after a coroner overseeing the case of Leon Briggs agreed to a request by Channel 4 News to release the video.

The 39-year-old father is shown being restrained by police officers while suffering a psychotic episode on a Luton high street in 2013. An inquest has heard that Mr Briggs was detained under the mental health act but lay dying in a police cell an hour later.

 