Catastrophic impact’ on care homes feared unless testing improved

There could be a “catastrophic impact” on care homes if the government does not act more decisively on testing, according to the chief executive of Care England.

The group, which represents nearly 4,000 care homes, has given a damning verdict after this programme reported last night on serious issues which some care homes are having in accessing tests for staff and residents.

The Department of Health and Social Care said up to 30,000 tests a day will be made available for staff and residents at care homes in England.