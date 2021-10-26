Cases of police abusing position for sexual gain risen sharply, report says

A new report says that cases of police officers or staff abusing their position for sexual gain have risen sharply – after efforts to crack down on the offence.

The police watchdog for England and Wales said perpetrators could face criminal sanctions and custodial sentences – as well as losing their jobs.

Anja Popp has spoken to one woman who’s waived her anonymity to speak out for the first time about the police abuse after she’d reported an allegation of rape.

Some viewers may find some of her testimony disturbing.

