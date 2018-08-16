Carillion hospital bailed out by taxpayer

It was nearing completion – with £200m of work already carried out – but the future of the Midland metropolitan hospital in Birmingham was thrown into flux when the construction giant Carillion collapsed in January.

Now the Government has confirmed it will pick up the bill for the project to be completed – at a cost, to the taxpayer – of just over £300 million, That’s a 50% increase in the original budget – and well over schedule too.

Our correspondent Clare Fallon has been to see the real impact of Carillion’s demise.