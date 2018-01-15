Carillion goes into liquidation

There are talks going on now with the members of the COBRA crisis committee, but this is not a crisis meeting, insists No 10 tonight. Carillion had government contracts worth £1.7 billion, from the rail network to hospitals and schools. But amid a series of profit warnings and mounting debts, the construction giant has collapsed, putting thousands of jobs at risk, at an unknown cost to the taxpayer. Among Carillion’s contracts is a major new hospital in Smethwick in the West Midlands, which is mid-way through being built.