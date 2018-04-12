Caribbean Commissioners complain over threats to long-term UK residents

A dozen Caribbean High Commissioners have called on the British Government to stop treating people who came to the UK as children half a century ago as if they are ‘illegal immigrants’.

Their demand follows revelations on this programme about people who arrived and settled in the UK in the 1960s but are now being threatened with removal.

The High Commissioners estimate up to 50 thousand of the Windrush generation maybe undocumented and at risk of being sent back.