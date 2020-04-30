Channel 4 News
30 Apr 2020

Carers have been renamed as key workers but they need more pay, says Bletchley Park veteran

Elizabeth Diacon, 9, who lives in a Wiltshire care home, was one of the women who worked at the government’s codebreaking headquarters, Bletchley Park, during the Second World War. 

We asked her how living in a sensitive place like Bletchley during the war compared with living under the threat of the coronavirus.