Care homes struggling to get testing for all residents amid “awful epidemic” of Covid-19 deaths

The Prime Minister has acknowledged what he called the “awful epidemic” in our care homes.

In Enfield, North London, they know it all too well. More than a third of care homes there have seen at least one Covid-related death, according to the local council.

They say many providers are struggling to obtain testing and PPE – and they blame the government.

Our reporter Inigo Gilmore has been speaking to the families of two people who died at the same care home – victims at different ends of the age scale.