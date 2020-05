The Prime Minister did announce that the government is making an additional £600 million available for infection control in care homes in England.

The Prime Minister did announce that the government is making an additional £600 million available for infection control in care homes in England. The government has also launched a new website for care homes to apply for tests.

But this programme has been speaking to care homes across the country, where they say there is still confusion as to when any tests might be delivered and over who has responsibility for them.