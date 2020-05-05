The forecast for the next 5 days
Care homes boss questions government’s test pledge
This was Matt Hancock’s promise: all care home residents and staff in England can get tested for coronavirus whether they have symptoms or not.
But a week after his announcement – the managing director of a care home group with sites in Merseyside and Lancashire has told this programme that their experience doesn’t match up.
The boss of Venturi Healthcare says whatever the government pledged – it simply isn’t happening.