5 May 2020

Care homes boss questions government’s test pledge

North of England Correspondent

This was Matt Hancock’s promise: all care home residents and staff in England can get tested for coronavirus whether they have symptoms or not.

But a week after his announcement – the managing director of a care home group with sites in Merseyside and Lancashire has told this programme that their experience doesn’t match up.

The boss of Venturi Healthcare says whatever the government pledged – it simply isn’t happening.