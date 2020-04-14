Channel 4 News
14 Apr 2020

Care home coronavirus deaths: are we getting the full picture?

Scotland Correspondent

Today’s figures suggest the overwhelming number of coronavirus deaths in England and Wales take place in hospitals. But are we getting the true picture of the number of deaths outside hospitals?

But with coronavirus outbreaks reported in 37% of care homes in Scotland, compared to 13.5% in England – are we getting the true picture of the number of deaths outside hospitals?