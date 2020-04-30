Captain Tom celebrates his 100th birthday – after raising millions for NHS charities

Captain Tom Moore was unknown to us a few weeks ago, but his efforts to raise money for the NHS for his 100th birthday have turned him into a national star.

Today he turned a 100 and smashed his initial target of £1,000. In fact he’s raised over £30m for NHS charities – and today the director of the World Health Organization awarded him with the WHO medal for his extraordinary demonstration of solidarity with health workers during the pandemic.

Captain Tom’s momentous birthday has been celebrated in style.