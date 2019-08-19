Canada accuses Britain of offloading responsibilities over ‘Jihadi Jack’ citizenship

The Canadian government has accused the UK government of trying to “offload their responsibilities” over their decision to revoke the citizenship of Jack Letts – who’s been behind bars in a Kurdish prison – accused of fighting with the militant Islamic State.

Jack Letts, who also holds Canadian nationality – has just been giving his reaction to the news about losing his British passport – in an interview with ITV news.

When he also expressed the hope that Canada would take him in. His parents continue to insist that any interviews given by their son in prison are under duress.