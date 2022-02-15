Can so-called ‘revenge porn’ be stopped?

The impact of image based abuse, so-called reenge porn, can be soul destroying for victims, but is eough being done to stop it?

The government says the new Online Safety Bill will make the UK ‘the safest place in the world to be online’ but critics argue that it’s not clear or robust enough to stop abusers.

Minnie Stephenson has been speaking to victims and finding out why so few abusers face prosecution.