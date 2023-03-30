Can Rishi Sunak win the next election?

Rishi Sunak came into Downing Street back in October with a huge mess to clear up after the disaster of Liz Truss and her mini budget.

After a week that has seen him secure his own Brexit Deal as, Boris Johnson struggled in front of a privileges committee over partygate, has he started to turn it around – can Rishi Sunak have what it takes to win the next election?

In today’s episode, Kiran Moodley speaks to our policy correspondent, Paul McNamara, about what Mr Sunak needs to do to win over the Red Wall – those Labour turned Tory voters from the last election – following an exclusive poll carried out by Channel 4 News and the polling company JL partners.

Sunak may have made Conservatives feel a bit more positive, but there’s still a long way to go before the next election, and is time on his side?

