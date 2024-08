Sir Keir Starmer has warned that anyone whipping up violence online will face “the full force of the law”.

His comments came in the wake of increasing scrutiny of social media platforms and the role they’ve played in the organising and incitement of the violence over the past week.

Downing Street also condemned billionaire tech boss Elon Musk who claimed on social media that “civil war is inevitable.”

But exactly how can mass misinformation be confronted?