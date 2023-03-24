Campaigners save 19 trees in Plymouth from being felled

Campaigners have managed to save 19 trees in Plymouth city centre from being given the chop – amid outrage over the city council’s decision to cut down more than a hundred trees last week.

The council leader Richard Bingley – who signed off on the decision – has now resigned – while the High Court backed an injunction brought by protestors to stop any more from being felled.

The council has insisted it was just trying to transform a tired and run down area of Plymouth.

Plymouth City Council released a statement following the injunction hearing today.

It said “while we acknowledge some people’s concerns about the loss of trees, others in our city are very clear they want this change.”

“We will be considering the full implications of the judge’s remarks in the coming days.”