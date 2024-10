‘Financially unsustainable and in urgent need of reform’ was the bleak verdict of the National Audit Office when it looked into the way support is offered to children with special educational needs and disabilities in England.

The NAO found families disappointed by the lack of help on offer, and councils at risk of going bust as they try to meet rising demand.

In response, the Education Secretary has promised change, but warned this will be a ‘huge and complex reform’ that will take time.