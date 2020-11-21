Calls mount for Home Secretary to be held accountable over bullying allegations

“You shouldn’t have bullies in government”, according to the former top civil servant at the Home Office. Sir David Normington says Boris Johnson is the first prime minister he can recall who won’t stand up for standards in public life.

The former home secretary Ken Clarke and former party chair Baroness Warsi joined a host of former Sir Humphries dismayed that Priti Patel is still in her job.

Downing Street did not deny newspaper claims that the prime minister tried to get Sir Alex Allan to tone down the findings of his report into bullying allegations – before rejecting them and prompting Sir Alex’s resignation. .