There have been more calls for resignations amid two ongoing political scandals.

Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi hasn’t spoken publicly about his settlement with HMRC over millions in unpaid tax.

But BBC chairman Richard Sharp did give an exclusive interview today – with the BBC, somewhat unsurprisingly – about his appointment and the disclosure that he helped then prime minister Boris Johnson to secure a loan of up to £800,000.

He insisted he would remain in place.

“I got the job on merit” he said.