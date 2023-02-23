Channel 4 News
23 Feb 2023

Calls for calm as SNP leadership battle continues

Scotland Correspondent

Nicola Sturgeon said soon after she quit as First Minister of Scotland she wanted a “thoroughly positive” debate between potential successors.

So far it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

Kate Forbes, the bookies’ favourite until just days ago, apologised for remarks made to this programme about same-sex marriage, while her rival Humza Yousuf was forced to defend his record as Health Secretary.

 

Meanwhile, the third candidate Ash Reegan, whose campaign launches tomorrow, had to explain why she has hired a close aide who previously accused Ms Sturgeon of a cover-up.