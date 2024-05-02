Call for corporate manslaughter charge against the prison service after inquest

There are calls for the prison service to face a corporate manslaughter prosecution following the self-inflicted death of a man in a troubled jail with a history of failing vulnerable prisoners. Robert Fenlon died at HMP Woodhill in March 2016 – a prison where 28 men have killed themselves in the last decade.

In an unprecedented conclusion, the jury at his inquest found he was “unlawfully killed by gross negligence manslaughter”. Speaking exclusively to Channel 4 News, his daughter says such a damning finding must lead to change.