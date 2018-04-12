Cabinet meets over Syria military action

The forecast for the next 5 days
Theresa May’s cabinet spent more than two hours this afternoon in a special meeting to discuss military strikes against President Assad’s forces. Ministers are expected to back her plan for the UK to join action threatened by the United States and its allies. But opposition parties have demanded that Parliament be recalled so MPs have a vote before any British missiles are fired.
Our political correspondent Michael Crick has the latest.