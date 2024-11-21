Storm Bert to hit the UK on Saturday

Storm Bert named

Storm Bert is going to hit the UK on Saturday. It’s the second named storm of the 2024-25 season, which started in September.

Its arrival will follow a week that has seen an early wintry spell, with snow and ice affecting many areas.

Bert will be a multi-hazard storm, meaning that there will be an array of weather types that could cause disruption. This will include heavy rain and snow, ice, as well as strong winds.

In advance of the storm’s arrival, the Met Office has already issued several yellow and amber weather warnings, which cover many areas of the UK from Saturday into Sunday.

Heavy rain & snow

As Storm Bert arrives, a band of heavy rain will quickly push northwards across the UK during Saturday.

However, as it bumps into the cold Arctic air, there will be a spell of snow for a time across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England – especially over the hills and mountains.

The heavy snow will be temporary and eventually turn back to rain, as milder air moves in.

Before that happens, as much as 5-10cm could fall at sea level, with as much as 20cm over some hills and mountains – drifting around in the strong wind and giving very poor visibility. This will lead to travel disruption and even power cuts.

The heaviest rain from the storm will be focused across south Wales and southwest England, where as much as 150mm could fall over the hills, mountains and moors.

This will be enough rain to bring a risk of surface water and river flooding, as well as cause disruption to travel.

Strong winds

It will also turn windy widely on Saturday, with gusts of up to 40-60mph inland, and coastal areas seeing gusts up to 70mph.

Winds this strong will create dangerously large waves around the coasts, potentially damage trees and lead to travel delays.

What’s causing the storm?

Storm Bert is being caused by an active jet stream just to the west of the UK, which will not only increase its strength, but also push it towards us.

Another reason for the storm developing is that there’s a strong temperature contrast between the cold Arctic air already over the UK and the very mild air poised to sweep in.

Settled weather will return

The impacts of Storm Bert are likely to continue into the first part of Sunday too – especially the rain. However, gradually, it will lessen in intensity before drifting away towards Scandinavia on Monday.

Thereafter, the weather will turn more settled for a time, with cooler air and a mix of sunshine and showers.

In the meantime, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the forecast in the coming days, as the warnings are likely to be updated, and even escalated.