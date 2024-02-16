Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 6.50pm
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
5m
16 Feb 2024
By-elections: Pressure on Sunak leadership ‘minimal’, says Conservative Home deputy editor
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Presenter
We’re joined by Henry Hill, from Conservative Home.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options