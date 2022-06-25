By-election results ‘appalling’ for Tories, says former international development secretary

Boris Johnson will be going straight from the Commonwealth meeting in Kigali to a G7 summit in Germany, then to meet Nato leaders in Spain.

He’s left behind some considerable political turmoil back home after this week’s disastrous by-election defeats for the Conservatives and growing calls for him to go. But Mr Johnson is having none of it – insisting that voters were “heartily sick” of hearing about the things he was alleged to have done wrong.

We asked the former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell for his views on the Tories’ future.