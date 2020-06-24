Businesses in England prepare to re-open, amid warnings of second wave

The 4 July is to be independence day from the lockdown for businesses such as pubs and hairdressers in England.

We now know how they are supposed to open safely thanks to a tranche of detailed guidelines published overnight.

But fears about a loosened lockdown prompted leading medical figures to warn of a second wave of infections and Keir Starmer clashed with the Prime Minister over the readiness of the NHS’s track and trace system. Other businesses such as gyms and theatres expressed fury that they are not being allowed to reopen.

On the hottest day of the year, Minnie Stephenson reported from the south coast in Brighton and Clare Fallon was in the Lake District to see how businesses there are preparing.