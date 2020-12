For businesses, it’s all a waiting game.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty continues.

As giant lorry parks are constructed in Kent, local hauliers still don’t know what paperwork they will need to be able to operate in Europe after the end of the year – despite the government setting up 45 information and advice sites to help them prepare.

And they’re not alone: there are still a host of unanswered questions about the future, just 24 days before the Brexit transition period ends.