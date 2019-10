While politicians haggle over Boris Johnson’s deal, many businesses are asking: if it passes, what will it mean for them?

While politicians haggle over Boris Johnson’s deal, many businesses are asking: if it passes, what will it mean for them?

The Chancellor, Sajid Javid, is obviously confident, but not everybody is sold.

We report from Walsall on the uncertainty felt by many business leaders over what exactly they will face if the deal goes through.