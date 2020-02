The impact of the new rail line has been greeted by both dismay and enthusiasm – depending on who you’re asking.

Environmental campaigners say more than a hundred ancient woodlands will be lost along with hundreds of wildlife sites, calling it a “costly and damaging mistake”. But business leaders have already said it is great news for investment and growth in many parts of the country.