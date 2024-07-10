Bushey manhunt: Suspect in triple murder found by police

Police began the hunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford after the bodies of the wife and two daughters of the BBC sports commentator were found in Hertfordshire.

The emergency services were called to a house in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, shortly before 7 o’clock yesterday evening.

The three women were found with serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police had told the public not to approach suspect Kyle Clifford as he could be carrying a crossbow.

Within the last hour police have confirmed that he has been detained at a cemetery in Enfield in north London.