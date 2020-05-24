Building for the future: Three experts discuss life after coronavirus

From face masks to social distancing, life has changed dramatically in the coronavirus pandemic – possibly forever.

The so-called ‘new normal’ has led to a transformation in the way we work, socialise and behave.

Governments, from the UK to Germany, are laying out road maps with details on how their countries will operate post coronavirus. But will the new behaviour stick? And will we ever be able to shake hands again?

We asked three experts how they envisioned our lives will change after Covid-19.