Buckingham Palace bullying investigation ‘transparent and pathetic attempt’ to smear the Sussexes, says Gina Yashere

The Duchess of Sussex has accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” – in a clip released ahead of her hotly anticipated TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This, as the Palace said it would be investigating claims that Meghan had bullied household staff during her time as a working royal.

Meghan and Harry may have tried to distance themselves from the Royals – moving several thousand miles away to California – but it seems they can’t escape the intense glare of scrutiny and controversy which surrounds it.

We spoke to the comedian Gina Yashere and royal commentator Peter Hunt.

We began by asking Gina what she thinks of the stories which were being briefed to the papers about Meghan ahead of her big interview with Oprah.