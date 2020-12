The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has admitted for the first time that he was involved in planning the attack.

Hashem Abedi was jailed for the murder of the 22 people who died in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

During his trial he denied helping his brother, Salman, to plan the atrocity.

But today the public inquiry was told that he had admitted to it during an interview with lawyers in prison.