Downing Street has said that more than 70 Britons stranded on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship could be flown home.

A No. 10 spokesman said UK citizens on board the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined off the coast of Japan for two weeks, were being contacted about a possible flight.

The Foreign Office has come under mounting pressure to evacuate British nationals from the ship which has had more than 450 cases of coronavirus on board.