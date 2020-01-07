British teenager in Cyprus rape claim case given suspended sentence

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been given a four month suspended sentence.

The 19-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, maintains that she was raped and was forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police.

She is now free to return to the UK, after spending more than a month in prison in the capital Nicosia. Her legal team say they will continue to challenge her conviction.