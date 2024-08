British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter are among six people who are still missing after a luxury yacht sank off Sicily during a fierce storm.

Fifteen people were rescued by coastgards, including a one-year-old British child, and Mr Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares. One person has been confirmed dead.

The yacht, called the Bayesian, capsized near Palermo at around 4:30am local time.

It had reported its last location near the Porticello harbour a couple of hours earlier.