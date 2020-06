There have long been accusations that the police in the UK have treated the black community unfairly.

The recent wave of protests were sparked by the death of a black man under a policeman’s knee in the United States.

And there have been many instances where the police have been accused of racist violence and sometimes with fatal consequences.

We look back at race and policing in Britain.