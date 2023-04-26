Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to All 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.55am
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
7m
26 Apr 2023
British nationals in Sudan should make their way to airport, says Minister for Africa
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Presenter
Andrew Mitchell is the Minister for Africa.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options