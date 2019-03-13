British man held under European arrest warrant guilty of murder

The forecast for the next 5 days
A teenage fugitive has been convicted of the knife murder of a young father who stood up to a violent London gang.
Jack Stevens fled to Spain after 27-year-old Nashon Esbrand was stabbed to death in 2017.
Stevens was extradited back to the UK within months under a European arrest warrant.
Today the prosecution in the case warned that a no-deal Brexit would make much harder to bring criminals back from EU countries.