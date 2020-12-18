Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 6.25pm
Menu
3m
18 Dec 2020

British inventor wins $1m prize to develop ‘smart’ wheelchair

Reporter

A Scottish designer and entrepreneur, who used to work for this programme, has just been awarded a one million dollar prize to develop his innovative “smart” wheelchair.

Andrew Slorance won Toyota’s Mobility Unlimited Challenge with a design called  the “Phoenix i” – which automatically adjusts its centre of gravity to make sure wheelchair users are as agile as possible, but won’t fall or tip over.

We spoke to Andrew earlier and began by asking him what it was like adjusting to use a wheelchair at the age of 14?