British inventor wins $1m prize to develop ‘smart’ wheelchair

A Scottish designer and entrepreneur, who used to work for this programme, has just been awarded a one million dollar prize to develop his innovative “smart” wheelchair.

Andrew Slorance won Toyota’s Mobility Unlimited Challenge with a design called the “Phoenix i” – which automatically adjusts its centre of gravity to make sure wheelchair users are as agile as possible, but won’t fall or tip over.

We spoke to Andrew earlier and began by asking him what it was like adjusting to use a wheelchair at the age of 14?