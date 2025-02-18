British couple charged with espionage on motorcycle trip in Iran

A British husband and wife who were detained in Iran have been charged with espionage.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were on a motorbike journey around the world when they were detained in January.

An Iranian judiciary spokesperson said today that the couple had “collected information” in several provinces of the country under the guise of being tourists.

The couple had been documenting their journey on social media and Mrs Foreman had admitted that it was “slightly scary” ignoring Foreign Office warnings against all travel to Iran.