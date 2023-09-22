British boxing governing body accused of racism, sexism and Islamophobia

It’s the biggest and most powerful body in UK boxing. But the British Boxing Board of Control is in the middle of sports’ latest race row – facing allegations of racial discrimination and victimisation.

This programme has spoken to fighters and officials who have accused the organisation of racism over their treatment, including two senior Black referees who are both taking their claims to court.

The Board of Control strenuously denies all the allegations against them, but they admitted “much more work needs to be done” to tackle diversity and inclusion.

Channel 4 News Investigations Unit in association with Lee Sorrell Media.