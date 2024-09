Britain’s youngest knife murderers have been sentenced to a minimum of eight and a half years in youth detention, for a random machete attack on a teenager.

The two boys were 12 when they murdered 19-year-old Shawn Seesahay, who was stabbed in the heart and suffered a skull fracture on playing fields in Wolverhampton last November.

Both children had troubled backgrounds and the judge refused requests for them to be named, out of concern for their welfare.