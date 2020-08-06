Britain’s seaside towns struggle after coronavirus – despite boost in tourism

Britain’s beaches have been packed recently, as coronavirus prompts millions to swap foreign holidays for a staycation.

But there has been precious little benefit for our struggling seaside towns.

When it comes to lists of areas with people on benefits or on furlough, many of our coastal resorts are near the top.

It has led to calls for further investment.

Our North of England correspondent Clare Fallon has spent the week in Mablethorpe on the Lincolnshire coast, speaking to locals and businesses.